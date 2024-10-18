DUBAI - Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced a new manufacturing facility in the Hamriyah Free Zone that aims to offer AI-ready data centre solutions to cater to the region's growing market.

The new facility is designed to manufacture and assemble AI-ready prefabricated modular data centres, supporting the UAE's 'Make it in the Emirates' strategy and the ongoing In-Country Value (ICV) programme, which is designed to boost local economic growth and increase the contribution of the private sector to the UAE's GDP.

This launch reinforces Schneider Electric's role in boosting local production and driving sustainability and industrial growth through advanced manufacturing practices.

Amel Chadli, President of Gulf Countries, Schneider Electric, commented, "Our expansion in local manufacturing reflects Schneider Electric's commitment to the UAE's vision for industrial growth and sustainability. By advancing our AI-powered data centre solutions, we are addressing the country's increasing demand for scalable, energy-efficient, digital infrastructure.

"This facility will allow us to deliver data centre solutions that align with both national economic objectives and the evolving needs of industries."

The new range of data centres is designed to meet customer demands for greater predictability, lower total cost of ownership, and faster deployment.

The facility will also drive local job creation, with up to 70% local content across supply chain management, logistics, project management and maintenance.