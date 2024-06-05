Riyadh: The Saudi Ports Authority "Mawani" announced in a press release that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Port of "Marseille Fos" with the aim of enhancing cooperation in various areas, including digital transformation towards smart ports.

This initiative is expected to contribute to enhancing international trade, supporting the marine environment, and promoting Green Port Initiatives.



This collaboration was announced in conjunction with the Vision Golfe 2024 event, organized by Business France, the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy. The event took place from June 4-5, 2024, in Paris, under the patronage of President Emmanuel Macron.



According to the press release, the MoU was signed by the President of the Saudi Ports Authority "Mawani," Omar Hariri, and the CEO of the Port of Marseille Fos, Hervé Martel. The signing ceremony was attended by the Saudi Ambassador to France, Fahad Alruwaili, the CEO of Business France, Laurent Saint-Martin, and several other officials.



The memorandum aims to enhance Mawani's efforts in adding economic value to both countries, fostering innovation, exchanging expertise, and developing leading capabilities in the Kingdom's ports. This aligns with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS) to strengthen the Kingdom's position as a global logistics hub connecting three continents.



During the forum, a panel discussion titled "The Future of Infrastructure" took place.



The Vice President of Commercial Business, Abdullah AlMunif, highlighted Mawani's initiatives in developing port infrastructure, along with ongoing major projects and promising investment opportunities within the ports.



The Vision Golfe 2024 event serves as a significant annual economic and commercial gathering aimed at boosting trade cooperation between France and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The forum brings together key decision-makers from the public and private sectors in the GCC countries, as well as various international leaders. The Port of Marseille Fos, one of the largest ports in France, plays a crucial role in facilitating international trade.