Riyadh – Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company has penned an operation and maintenance contract worth SAR 195.85 million with the National Water Company (NWC).

Under the deal, Alkhorayef Water will operate and maintain all the works related to King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Project for Zamzam Water in Makkah, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

The Saudi listed firm noted that the financial impact has already commenced in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022.

The contract was awarded on 5 January this year, holding a 60-month duration period.

Last March, the two parties inked a construction agreement worth SAR 141.15 million for Al Ruwaidaf and Al Jawharah districts in Taif City.

