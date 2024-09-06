Riyadh: The Transport General Authority (TGA) endorsed the introduction of Jahez Group's "Ubayyah" electric-vehicle (EV) fleet as a new addition to the company's transportation options.

This launch marks a significant stride in TGA's commitment to assisting companies in embracing cutting-edge technologies for a more sustainable tomorrow.



TGA Vice-President for the Regulatory Sector Engineer Fawaz Al-Sahli said the authority is dedicated to backing initiatives by national companies that align with the goals of the National Transport Strategy. Such efforts aim to slash carbon emissions from transportation vehicles by 25% and transition to clean energy to enhance overall quality of life.



Jahez chief executive Ghassab bin Mandeel affirmed that the initiative will play a pivotal role in reducing carbon footprints and amplifying the company's sustainability endeavors.



He further noted that this latest launch underscores Jahez's persisting commitment to innovating environmentally impactful concepts and meeting the target of having EVs constitute 25% of the company's fleet by 2026.



The Ubayyah cars are distinguished by their sleek design and cutting-edge technologies. Tailored specifically for Jahez, these new EVs operate on solar power, emitting zero carbon.



Compact in size, they hold future potential as a viable alternative to motorcycles. The initial batch will comprise 30 vehicles capable of traveling up to 200 km on a single charge, with the vehicle boasting a battery life of up to 18 hours.