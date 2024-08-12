Najran: The National Water Company (NWC), represented by its Southern Cluster, announced in a press release issued today the completion of the second phase of the drinking water network project in the city of Najran and Shroura governorate.

The project aims to increase coverage and provide water to more than 106,000 of the company's customers in the districts of Najran city and Shroura governorate covered by the project.



The company said that the second phase includes the implementation and completion of water networks and pipes of various diameters with a length of more than 319,000 meters to supply water to the districts of Al-Shurafa, Al-Hadan, Al-Jarbah, Taslal and Al-Maashalia in Najran city and the districts of Meshaal (A), Meshaal (B), Al-Nuzha, Al-Rawda, Al-Akhashim and Al-Fahad in Shroura governorate.



NWC emphasized its commitment to achieving its strategic objectives to increase its operational efficiency, provide the best services to its customers, and strengthen its infrastructure in all regions of the Kingdom. This is done by increasing the coverage rates of the services that NWC offers to its customers.



According to the release, the company applies the highest standards and specifications in the implementation of its projects to ensure the efficiency of the services provided to the beneficiaries.



NWC called upon its customers in the specified districts in the city of Najran and Shroura governorate to request the service through the company's mobile app or website: e.nwc.com.sa.