DHAHRAN — President and CEO of Saudi Aramco, Eng. Amin Al Nasser, is participating along with leaders of the industrial security field, regionally and internationally, in the 10th Security Conference & Exhibition (ASIS Middle East 2022). The conference will be held from the 14 to 17 of November, 2022 at Dhahran Expo, under the theme "Security, enabling economic growth".



The conference is under the patronage of the Governor of the Eastern Region, Prince Saud bin Nayef, and with the support of the High Commission for Industrial Security.



The conference will be attended by high-level and eminent speakers in the private industrial security sector, including Malcolm Smith, President of ASIS International, Aali Al Zahrani, Vice President of Safety and Industrial Security at Saudi Aramco, Turki Al Thonayan, CEO of the National Security Services Company “SAFE”, Luke Bencie, Managing Director of Security Management International (SMI), as well as many other security leaders and specialists.



The conference also includes technical sessions that will be delivered by renowned security experts on topics such as industrial facilities protection, the importance of digital transformation and its role in enabling the development of industrial security sector, the advancement of security manufacturing and services, and the importance of women empowerment in light of the Saudi Kingdom’s 2030 Vision. In addition, the event offers a number of development and professional certification preparatory courses in the security field.



As a part of the conference as well, security leaders will be meeting in workshops to discuss many important topics, such as safeguarding industrial facilities, current real-life applications of drones in the field of industrial security, the localization of maritime security services, crowd control, as well as a list of other substantial topics. Furthermore, the conference will be accompanied by an exhibition where the largest local and international companies will be showcasing the latest security technologies and techniques.

