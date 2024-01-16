Neom, the urban planning development in Saudi Arabia’s northwestern region, has awarded a contract worth 20 billion riyals ($5 billion) to Italian firm WeBuild, to construct multiple dams at its Trojena mountain resort.

According to a report from MEED, the project will create an artificial lake at the centre of the development, with the main dam to be constructed at a height of 145 metres and 475 metres long at its crest.

A dam will also be constructed within the planned lake using 650,000 cubic metres of roller compact concrete (RCC), to create an island below the water level, which will be connected to the nearby Lake Village by an underwater tunnel.

The landscaping and other attractions within the dam are known as the Enchanted Forest.

A third dam, built at a height of 65 metres and will be 490 metres long at its crest, will overhang the valley below and incorporate a hotel, MEED reported.

Launched in 2022 by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Trojena has been touted as a year-round tourist destination comprising a ski village, ultra-luxury family and wellness resorts, a wide range of retail stores and restaurants, in addition to sports activities, including a ski slope, watersports and mountain biking, as well as an interactive nature reserve.

The project is set for completion by 2026. Trojena is also due to host the Asian Winter Games in 2029.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

