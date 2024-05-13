Eng. Ahmed Al-Dosari, Director of the Renewable Energy Department at the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy, has announced the formation of a joint team between the ministries of Public Works and Electricity tasked to supervise the installation of solar panels in certain locations at the new airport; ensuring that they meet the specified requirements, reports Al- Anba daily. Al-Dosari made this announcement during an inspection visit, which was part of the ongoing coordination between the two ministries. He was accompanied by Eng. Meshari Al- Enazi, Director of the Airport Project at the Ministry of Public Works. The visit focused on various parts of the new airport project (T2), where the installation of solar panels to generate 17 megawatts of electricity was planned. He revealed that the team responsible for the airport project provided a visual presentation that outlined the details of the solar panels.

He also highlighted that the energy g e n e r a t e d from renewable sources will be incorporated into the airport’s power supply and will help reduce the electrical load once the project is operational. He emphasized the ministry’s commitment to implement the building code issued in 2018. This code requires government projects to produce 10 percent of their energy consumption from renewable energy.

