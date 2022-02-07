Kuwait has shortlisted two UK companies bidding for consultancy services contract for a major solar power project, a local newspaper revealed on Monday.

Ernst & Young and PricewaterhouseCoopers were selected from four bidders who also included the Engineering Systems Group and Rina Consulting of Kuwait, the Arabic language daily Alanba said.

The Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects excluded the two local firms from the competition to offer consultancy services for Phase 3 of Shagaya renewable energy project and Dabdaba solar power project, the paper said.

It noted that Dabdaba had previously been abolished by the government but was later revived and integrated into Shagaya.

The paper said the government has allocated a total budget of 1.2 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($3.9 billion) for both projects.

Officials said in 2021 that the merger of the two projects serves government plans to expand public-private partnership and achieve the target to increase renewable energy production to 15% of the total power generation by 2030.

Shagaya plant, built on 84 square kilometres in the desert location of Al-Shagaya, is approximately 100 km west of the capital Kuwait City and comprises multiple renewable technologies as well as interconnection and site infrastructure.

In February 2019, Kuwait started commercial operations at a 50-megawatt plant, marking the completion of first phase of the project.

