The Kuwait National Petroleum Company has invited major engineering consulting companies to bid for a contract to conduct preliminary feasibility studies to determine how renewable energy and its alternatives can add value to the company portfolio and the Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC), reports Al-Qabas daily. According to “MEED” magazine, the request was issued by the Supreme Procurement Committee at the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation and the invitations have been sent to — Amick Foster Wheeler Group, United Kingdom; Kellogg Brown & Root – United States; Worley Engineering – Australia and Technip Energy of France.



The companies have until February 1 to submit contract proposals. Sources told the daily that the tender aims to provide consulting studies on bio-energy projects and carbon dioxide capture, in addition to various types of renewable energy projects and indicated that the advisory studies will survey the capabilities available at the KNPC and KIPIC, the feasibility of their use of renewable energy, and search for the best investment opportunities in this field, ensuring the best returns.



The sources indicated that the two companies are working to encourage and invest in the renewable energy industry, and the transition to clean fuels, especially through solar and wind energy projects, and hydrogen production and that Kuwait is moving towards reducing its dependence on fossil fuels and strengthening the renewable energy sector through the implementation of several projects and initiatives.



Kuwait also seeks to produce clean energy to preserve the safety of the environment from pollution and carbon emissions that threaten the global climate, as the country seeks to expand solar and wind energy projects. And others by providing incentives and support to investors and companies that wish to implement renewable energy projects In 2022, Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah had said the country aims to reach net-zero carbon emissions in 2060, and is committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions in the oil and biogas sector a decade earlier, by 2050.

