India's top engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced that its Power Transmission and Distribution business has won big orders in the Gulf region, including a 380kV overhead transmission line and substations in Kuwait and Abu Dhabi, and also India.

An order has been secured to provide Dynamic Reactive Power Compensator System at a 220kV Substation in Abu Dhabi. To enhance the grid stability and provide voltage support, specialized

equipment such as Statcoms/SVCs are deployed in substations, said the statement from L&T.

The scope of this package includes related protection, substation control and monitoring system (SCMS), 220kV cables and associated civil, mechanical, and electrical works.

Further in the Middle East region, the business has also won orders to construct 380kV overhead transmission lines, 132kV network connections and to establish a 400kV substation.

In India, it has bagged orders to create power distribution infrastructure in two circle areas of the Southern city of Bengaluru.

The Kuwait 400/132/11kV substation contract worth KD15.4 million ($51 million) was awarded by Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) for its Al Mutlaa residential Project.

The scope of works for L&T unit includes design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning and maintenance of 400/132/11kV substations within the residential city.

