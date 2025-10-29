RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman unveiled Saudi Arabia’s plans to enter the global battery sector in full force next year, signaling the Kingdom’s intent to become a major player in advanced energy storage.

Speaking at a special session titled “Enhancing Economic Competitiveness in the Energy Sector” at the 9th Future Investment Initiative (FII9) in Riyadh on Tuesday, he affirmed that the Kingdom provides the world’s most efficient, competitive, and reliable energy ecosystem. The minister stressed that the emerging global economy requires vast amounts of energy to sustain growth and innovation.

Referring to FII9, the minister said the event has become “a global platform where people gather to think collectively and help shape the future.”He also noted that Saudi Arabia’s entry into the global battery sector would introduce a powerful new competitor to global markets.

Prince Abdulaziz emphasized that energy sustainability is the foundation of the new economy, underpinning industrial and service sector growth. “We must prepare today for the needs of 2030 and beyond,” he said.

The minister pointed out that Saudi Arabia is working across all energy sources without exception to meet global demand, while maintaining its competitive edge as a reliable energy supplier to the world.

He also disclosed that 40 percent of the Kingdom’s power grid has already been automated, a figure expected to rise significantly in the coming phase. The current goal, he added, focuses on advancing energy storage capacity to reach 28 percent.

