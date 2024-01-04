The Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) has invited bids from leading utility project developers and construction firms for setting up four power plants across the kingdom with a total capacity of 7,200MW.

These are distributed across two power plants in the central region (Rumah1 & Rumah2), and two in the eastern region (Nairyah1 & Nairyah2), with a capacity of 1800 MW per plant.

According to SPPC, all of these plants will operate using natural gas combined cycle technology with provision for carbon capture unit readiness.

These projects, it stated, come in alignment with the Saudi Green Initiative, and its ambition to achieve greenhouse gases (GHGs) net-zero through the circular carbon economy approach by 2060, or before depending on technology maturity and availability and count as a part of the Saudi energy sector's endeavors to achieve the Saudi Vision 2030 goals pertaining to improving generation efficiency and reducing costs through diversifying energy production sources.

This will help it reach the optimal energy mix for electricity production and reducing the amount of liquid fuel used by the country's electricity production sector, in order to achieve the optimal energy mix for electricity production in the kingdom from renewable energy and gas at a 50% for each of them, it added.

