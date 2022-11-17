Saudi Arabia's Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. has won a contract worth 56 million riyals ($15 million) from the state-owned National Water Company.

Alkhorayef will operate and maintain Jazan Water projects (Southern Sector) for 36 months, the Tadawul-listed company said in a regulatory filing.

The financial impact of the contract win is expected to take effect in Q1 2023.

Alkhorayef is one of the largest subsidiaries of Alkhorayef Group Co. and has over 30 years of experience in the water and wastewater sectors in the kingdom.

