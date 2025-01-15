Arab Finance: Saudi Arabia-based Abdel Hadi Abdullah Al-Qahtani & Sons Company (AHQ) has signed two framework agreements with Egyptian petroleum companies, according to a statement by the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

The Saudi firm signed the first agreement with Tanmia Petroleum Company, while the second seal was sealed with Engineering for the Petroleum and Process Industries (Enppi) and Petrojet.

The two deals aim at forming a strategic alliance and trade cooperation, as well as collaborating on developing engineering, supply, and construction projects in fields of oil, gas, petrochemicals, infrastructure, and industry across the Middle East and Africa.

The signing took place in Saudi Arabia on the sidelines of the Iktva Forum and Exhibition 2025.

Recently, a consortium of ENPPI and Petrojet won a $1.24 billion project from ADNOC Gas.