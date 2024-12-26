A sanctioned LNG tanker named "Mulan", which approached Novatek's SAAM FSU floating storage facility in Murmansk on December 21, is currently sailing around Northern Europe and heading towards Port Said in Egypt, according to LSEG data.

The vessel is expected to arrive at its destination on January 6, 2025.

Another LNG tanker, "Pioneer", has entered the transshipment zone at the Koryak FSU floating storage facility in Kamchatka, according to LSEG data.

The Pioneer and Mulan are among the tankers considered part of Russia's so called "shadow" fleet that is involved in transporting LNG from the sanctioned Arctic LNG-2 project.

The sanctioned LNG tankers East Energy (formerly Asya Energy), Nova Energy (formerly New Energy) are located near the Russian port of Nakhodka. The LNG tanker La Perouse is sailing around Africa with no destination indicated.

Four more tankers, part of Russia's "shadow" LNG fleet, North Air, North Sky, North Way, North Mountain and Metagas Everest (former name) Everest Energy are in the Barents Sea.

