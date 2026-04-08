Riyadh Cables Group Company has announced that it has sealed a supply contract worth SAR450 million ($120 million) with Saudi-based Mohammed Al Ojaimi Contracting Establishment.

As per the deal, the Saudi group will be responsible for the supply of cable products at some of Mohammed Al Ojaimi's key power generation and transmission projects in the region.

A regional pioneer in the wire and cables industry in the region, Riyadh Cables’ affiliates extend to 22 domestic/regional locations, including Riyadh/Saudi Arabia, UAE and Iraq Republic. The company manufactures and supplies all types of wire and cables at its state-of-art facilities.

The agreement stipulates the supply of power transmission cables to support a number of projects undertaken by Mohammed Al-Ojaimi Contracting Establishment, said Riyadh Cables Group in its filing to Saudi bourse Tadawul.

The entire contract will be completed within a 12-month period, it stated.

On the financial impact, the Riyadh Cables Group said it will start appearing from the forth quarter of 2026.

This contract reflects the company’s strong market position and the high level of trust it built among its clients.-TradeArabia News Service

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