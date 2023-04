Qatar - UCC holding Qatar and Al-Suwaidi Electric Egypt have signed a contract to implement a power in Libya.

The 1044MW power plant is being built for the Libyan General Electricity Company.

The €1.19bn project is to be completed by 26 months.

The project comes as part the international expansion strategy of Urbacon Holding which is ranked 105 globally and first in the Arab world and Africa, according to ENR.

