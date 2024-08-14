DOHA: To enhance circular economy and waste management, Qatar has reached an advanced stage in treating and reusing wastewater in line with National Environment and Climate Change Strategy which aims at reusing 100% of wastewater by 2030.

The use of treated wastewater in irrigation of green spaces across the country was recorded at 13.1 million cubic metres in June this year, up 7.5 percent compared to May 2024 and 11.6 percent compared to June 2023, according to National Planning Council.

The wastewater after treatment increased to 23,748,000 cubic metres in June 2024 from 22,701,000 cubic metres in June 2023, up 4.6 percent.

Over 7.6 million cubic metres of treated wastewater was reused in agriculture for feed in June this year compared to 6.3 million cubic metres in June 2023, recording 20.8 percent increase in a year.

Treated wastewater reused in deep injection into aquifers or discharged to the lagoons reached over 1 million cubic metres and 1.8 million cubic metres respectively in June.

The strategy aims to ensure sustainable and integrated management of all water resources. For example, Qatar will reduce groundwater extraction by 60 percent, reduce daily household water consumption by a third and double desalination via reverse osmosis or more sustainable technologies amongst other targets.

It will drive a new trajectory that not only accelerates tangible impact across specific environmental domains, but also installs a robust policy framework, strong governance, and solid capability infrastructure to safeguard Qatar’s environment for future generations.

Treated Sewage Effluent Transmission Main and Pumping Station (D-Line) project which is being implemented by the Public Works Authority will increase the reuse of treated wastewater.

It will pump with the capacity of approximately 22.5 million cubic metres of treated wastewater annually.

The project transfers treated wastewater from the Doha South Sewage Treatment Works in Nuaija area to the Seasonal Storage Lagoons, with the aim of balancing the deficit and surplus of the treated sewage water and achieving its optimal use.

It is part of the authority’s efforts to benefit from treated wastewater and encourage efficient and sustainable consumption of water resources, in line with the sustainable development objectives and the Qatar National Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

The D-Line also aims to supply the Ghadeer Feed Farms with irrigation water during summer, and will meet the expected future demands of additional feed farms such as Hassad farms in Al Rakhiya, among others.

TSE Pumping Station and Transmission Main (D-Line) project comes in line with Qatar’s objectives in the field of environmental sustainability and its efforts to preserve the environment and water resources for future generations. Qatar has achieved remarkable success in the field of water recycling, as 99.7% of sewage water was treated in 2021, which is used to irrigate green public spaces in the country and many other uses.

