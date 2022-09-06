Power was restored to all areas affected by a blackout hit Oman's capital Muscat, Omani Authority of Public Services Regulation said early on Tuesday in a statement.

"The Authority has initiated an investigation to find out the reasons that led to this blackout and to avoid similar occurrences in the future," the authority added.

Muscat was hit by a power blackout on Monday, among other provinces in the Gulf Arab nation, impacting energy, telecommunications and aviation sectors.

(Reporting by Enas Alashray)



