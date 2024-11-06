Egypt - Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi has reviewed Shell’s ongoing projects and future plans in Egypt in a meeting with the company’s Executive Vice President of LNG Cederic Cremers, as per a statement.

The meeting focused on Shell’s activities in the Mediterranean Sea, Red Sea, and West Delta regions, alongside plans for future exploration and development.

The two sides discussed Shell’s negotiations with The Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) to acquire a new exploration area in the Mediterranean, with the aim of boosting production rates.

They also mulled the possibility of speeding up the evaluation and seismic data processing for the West Mediterranean region, with plans to bring the first wells in North Cleopatra and North Marina fields into production by 2024-2025.

Moreover, talks included assessing potential in the Red Sea region and finalizing drilling plans for that area.

The meeting also tackled ways to accelerate production in the Harmattan, in cooperation with partners.

