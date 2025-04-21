UK- based engineering consultancy Wood announced on Monday that it has been awarded two new engineering and procurement framework agreements worth $11 million in Iraq by TotalEnergies EP Ratawi Hub as part of the Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP).

According to a press statement issued by Wood, each of the new contracts has a three-year term under which Wood will support TotalEnergies to advance the Associated Gas Upstream Project (AGUP), a key part of the GGIP project.

The aim is to debottleneck and upgrade existing facilities to increase energy production capacity to 120,000 barrels of oil per day on completion of the first phase.

Shaun Dewar, Senior Vice President of Operations, Middle East and Africa at Wood said: “ Wood has supported the Ratawi field since 2023. We have held six recruitment days, hiring 70 Iraqis to work at the Ratawi operations hub across a range of disciplines including HSE, logistics, quality, construction, welding, electrical and document control.”

The contracts will be delivered by Wood’s teams in Basra and the United Arab Emirates.

The company is already providing engineering design, detailed design, procurement support, and construction and commissioning assistance for the first phase of the AGUP.

​(Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.