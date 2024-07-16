Riyadh: The Private Sector Partnership Reinforcement Program (Shareek) Center today organized an Industrial Strategic Workshop aimed at empowering major industrial companies.



The workshop was attended by Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef, and several heads of major industrial companies.



During the workshop, Alkhorayef emphasized the importance of the Shareek program in addressing the challenges that private sector companies may face during the implementation of their investment plans. He highlighted the program's role in enhancing national economic growth and contributing to diversifying the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's sources of income in line with its Vision 2030.



Alkhorayef also pointed out the capabilities and incentives offered by the industrial and mineral resources ecosystem to investors in the industrial and mining sectors. He mentioned 100 enablers and incentives that help major companies seize qualitative investment opportunities in these sectors and address any challenges they may face.



He spoke about various enablers, including the existence of a committee to assist exporters in overcoming financial or logistical obstacles. He also emphasized the ministry's focus on localizing jobs in the industrial sector and cooperating with government and private entities to develop national human resources. He stressed the importance of training these resources on the latest industrial technologies for a sustainable industrial sector.



The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources praised the cooperation and integrated work between the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and the Ministry of Investment, which improved the investment environment and increased its attractiveness to local and foreign investors.



The Industrial Strategic Workshop delved into ways to empower major companies in the industrial sector, reviewed investment opportunities in the sector, and highlighted the promising industries in focus under the National Industrial Strategy. Additionally, it highlighted the services and initiatives provided by the industrial and mineral resources ecosystem to enhance cooperation between the public and private sectors and raise companies' local investment plans.