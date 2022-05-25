THUWAL — The Oil Sustainability Program (OSP) and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) have announced the launch of the Fuels, Lubricants, Efficient Engines Technology (FLEET) Consortium for improving the economic and environmental competitiveness of fuel, combustion engines and lubricants in the transportation sector.



Initiated by KAUST’s Clean Combustion Research Center (CCRC), FLEET aims at developing research in these areas to achieve competitive sustainability and meet the global needs of combustion-generated power.



The consortium contributes to providing the support in engaging relevant entities and facilitating the advancement of research studies, as several leading entities within and outside Saudi Arabia have joined this research consortium, including Saudi Aramco, Bahri, Toyota, Hyundai, Pacific Green Technologies Group, SAPTCO, and others.



Through this R&D platform, and its partnership with universities, research centers, and industry experts, the OSP and KAUST aim at accelerating technological development and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.



This will be achieved by developing combustion engines and low-carbon fuel, enhancing lubricants used in the transportation sector and focusing on emissions reduction, to ensure the alignment of the R&D and innovation efforts with the established strategy that focuses on oil-derived products and supporting activities that raise awareness on the consortium’s objectives and outcomes in local and international platforms.

