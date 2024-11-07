Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman, represented by OQ Group, will host the 18th annual Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA) Forum from 2-5 December. The forum will feature participation from several prominent regional and global CEOs in the energy and petrochemical sectors, reflecting OQ's commitment to enhancing its leading role in the petrochemical and chemical industries across the region.

On this occasion, Ashraf Hamed Al Mamari, Group CEO of OQ, stated, “We are delighted to host the 18th Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association Forum for the first time in Oman. This exceptional event brings together distinguished energy ministers from the region, CEOs of petrochemical companies, and a select group of global speakers to discuss and promote opportunities for growth, integration and a sustainable future for the sector.”

By hosting the forum, OQ aims to highlight Oman’s expanding role in the global downstream energy market and its promising potential. The forum serves as an ideal platform for sharing opportunities, fostering collaboration and driving innovation in the petrochemical and chemical sectors. Key discussions at this year’s forum will highlight global leadership in driving sustainable progress within the petrochemical and chemical industries.

OQ Group leads various industrial projects in Oman, following an integrated approach across its operations—from exploration and production to refining, petrochemicals, polymers and alternative energy. This strategy strengthens its global presence and enhances competitiveness, supporting the development of Oman’s industrial sector and advancing petrochemical-based industries, which play a key role in the country’s economic diversification efforts.

