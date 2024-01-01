Oman - Production at Oman's refineries and petrochemicals units recorded an increase of 6.6% until the end of November 2023 compared to the corresponding period in 2022, according to preliminary statistics released by the National Center for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The production of regular gasoline (91) witnessed a 16.3% increase by the end of November 2023, resulting in an 11% increase in sales. Additionally, liquefied petroleum gas, paraxylene, and benzene products recorded an increase in exports, with a growth rate of 103.8%, 214.7 per cent and 95.9%, respectively.

The statistics indicate that the production of regular gasoline (91) reached 14,734,000 barrels by the end of September 2023, with sales amounting to 13,397,600 barrels. On the other hand, the production of premium gasoline (95) decreased by 20.7%, reaching 10,659,100 barrels, and its sales also decreased to 11,086,900 barrels.

The production of diesel fuel (gas oil) increased by 5.9%, reaching 31,155,900 barrels, with sales amounting to 13,137,500 barrels. Furthermore, the production of jet fuel increased by 32%, totalling 9,292,200 barrels, with sales of 4,048,700 barrels. The production of liquefied petroleum gas increased by 20.9%, reaching 7,413,800 barrels.

Regarding petrochemicals, the production of benzene increased by 78.7%, reaching 133,100 metric tonnes, while the production of paraxylene reached 465,100 metric tonnes, representing 216.6%. The production of polypropylene dropped by 2.1%, amounting to 222,900 metric tonnes.

Oman's exports of gasoline (91) reached 1,221,900 barrels, while the exports of premium gasoline (95) amounted to 580,400 barrels.

The exports of diesel fuel (gas oil) reached 17,800,900 barrels, and the exports of jet fuel reached 5,233,400 barrels. Additionally, the exports of liquefied petroleum gas reached 449,200 barrels. The exports of paraxylene amounted to 466,800 metric tonnes, while the exports of benzene reached 139,500 metric tonnes. The exports of polypropylene increased by 7%, reaching 206,900 metric tonnes.

