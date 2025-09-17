Oman's natural gas production, including domestic output and imports, saw a slight increase of 0.7 per cent, reaching 32.8795 billion cubic meters by the end of July 2025. This is up from 32.6432 billion cubic meters during the same period in 2024.

Data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) showed that associated gas production grew by 10.8 per cent, reaching 7.3086 billion cubic meters by the end of July 2025, compared to 6.5944 billion cubic meters in the corresponding period of 2024, reported ONA.

In contrast, non-associated gas production (including imports) decreased by 1.8 per cent, reaching 25.5709 billion cubic meters by the end of July 2025, down from 26.0489 billion cubic meters at the end of July 2024.

In terms of consumption, the use of natural gas in industrial projects decreased by 3.9 per cent, amounting to 16.3732 billion cubic meters by the end of July 2025, compared to 17.0463 billion cubic meters in the same period of 2024.

Gas consumption in power generation plants saw a slight increase of 0.5 per cent by the end of July 2025, reaching 8.8048 billion cubic meters, up from 8.7575 billion cubic meters by the end of July 2024.

The data also showed that gas consumption in oil fields, including industrial areas and by Oman Mining Company and Oman Cement Company, grew by 12.7 per cent, reaching 7.540 billion cubic meters by the end of July 2025, compared to 6.6931 billion cubic meters in the corresponding period of 2024.

Furthermore, gas consumption in industrial areas increased by 10.3 per cent, reaching 161.4 million cubic meters by the end of July 2025, compared to 146.3 million cubic meters in the same period of 2024.

