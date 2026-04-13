Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals announced the offering of five concession areas in the oil and gas sector for competition among local and international petroleum companies.

This comes as part of its efforts to enhance the optimal utilisation of natural resources with efficiency and innovation, ensure their sustainability, and support the growth of the national economy in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

The offered concession areas (12, 16, 55, 42, and 45) are distributed across a wide geographical area with significant geological potential, reported Oman News Agency.

The Ministry affirmed that the offering of these areas comes as part of its ongoing approach to enhancing an attractive investment environment based on the principles of transparency and equal opportunities, thereby contributing to attracting quality investments, transferring modern technologies, and maximising the added value of the oil and gas sector.

The Ministry explained that the application process goes through several stages, including reviewing the available opportunities, registering and submitting the required documents, obtaining the technical data, and then submitting proposals through the designated platform before the deadline.

The Ministry invited companies interested in participating to review the tender details through the tender website via the QR Code.

Registration will commence on 12 April 2026 and continue until 30 September 2026, with results to be announced following the completion of the technical and financial evaluation of the submitted bids.

This offering comes as part of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals’ direction toward maximising the utilisation of hydrocarbon resources and strengthening partnerships with international companies, in a way that supports the sector’s sustainability and enhances its contribution to the national economy.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

