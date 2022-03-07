AMMAN — The Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) on Sunday began distributing leaflets to all subscribed households detailing the subsidised electric tariff, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

According to the circular, the new subsidised electric tariff will come into force as of April 1. The commission called on those wishing to benefit from the new subsidy to register at: kahraba.gov.jo.

The leaflets note that the electric tariff regulation aims to support Jordanian household subscribers and reduce the cost of electricity in different economic sectors, which would decrease operational costs, increase competitiveness and expand job opportunities.

In the publication, the commission reviewed the types of subsidies on the electric tariff, including a fixed subsidy that is directly deducted from the monthly bill, amounting to JD2.5 for subscribers whose total consumption ranges between 51 to 200 kWh per month.

It also includes a monthly JD2 deduction for subscribers whose total consumption ranges between 201 and 600 kWh per hour monthly, in order to ensure the neutralisation of the impact of the new tariff on their monthly bills.

Subscribers benefitting from the subsidised tariff also receive support, according to the consumption range.

Consumption is classified into three categories instead of the previous seven: 1-300 kWh/month at a price of 5 piasters per kilowatt; 301-600 kWh/month at 10 piasters per kilowatt; and over 600 kWh/month at 20 piasters per kilowatt.

According to the circular, all Jordanian families stand to benefit from the new subsidised tariff.

Under certain conditions, more than one meter for each family is to be included within the subsidy, under a single subscription for family members working or studying in another governorate.

The support also covers Jordanian women who hold a family book in their names, the heads of families who hold temporary Jordanian passports, and the people of the Gaza Strip in Jordan.

Small renewable energy projects with a capacity of 3.6 kilowatts or less were also included in the subsidy.

The authority’s circular confirmed that everyone, whose monthly electric bill amount to JD50 or less, which is equivalent to a consumption of 600 kilowatts, will not be affected.

The electricity meter does not need to be in the name of the beneficiary to obtain the subsidised electric tariff, the EMRC noted, stressing that it is possible to register through the website to benefit from the subsidised electric tariff directly without attaching a property or lease contract.

According to the publication, the beneficiary can file a complaint or objection through the website.

Those seeking to benefit from the subsidised tariff will need an electricity bill for the meter that the beneficiary wishes to include in the subsidy during registration, in addition to their personal data.

