Saudi Arabia - Mitsubishi Power has won an order from Samsung C&T Corporation Saudi Arabia to provide its M501JAC combined-cycle (CCGT) hydrogen-ready gas turbine for a new industrial steam and electricity cogeneration project in KSA.

The project is developed by a consortium led by Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa), one of the largest listed integrated utility companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Jera Co, Japan’s largest power generation company.

The new plant will produce electricity and steam for a petrochemical complex located in Jubail in the Eastern Province of KSA.

The new, 475 megawatt (MW) cogeneration power plant will be developed by a special purpose entity owned by Taqa (51%) and Jera (49%) and it will power the Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Company (Satorp) Strategic Expansion. Satorp is a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies. The Satorp Strategic Expansion petrochemical complex is expected to house one of the largest mixed-load steam crackers in the Gulf region.

Assembled in KSA

In a historic milestone for Mitsubishi Power, the M501JAC will be the first Mitsubishi Power heavy duty gas turbine assembled in the kingdom at Mitsubishi Power Saudi Arabia’s assembly centre in Dammam, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s localisation targets set out in Vision 2030.

The 17,200 square metre facility also provides services for key gas turbine components and features a majority of Saudi employees, in line with Mitsubishi Power’s Saudi National programme, which provides Saudi talent with rewarding careers pathways, and empowers them with advanced technical skills, through on the job training and knowledge exchange programmes.

One of the world’s leading gas turbines in reliability, with an efficiency rate of more than 64%, Mitsubishi Power's JAC gas turbine is equipped to blend hydrogen with natural gas and will provide the Satorp Strategic Expansion power plant with flexibility, faster startup times, and load-following capabilities to help balance electricity supply and demand, ensuring a stable low-carbon power supply and supporting Saudi Arabia’s industrial growth and decarbonisation targets.

Long-term service agreement

In addition, Mitsubishi Power signed a long-term service agreement with the Taqa and Jera-led consortium for the provision of parts, repairs and services, to ensure high availability and sustained reliability of the equipment, which will be supported by Mitsubishi Power’s service centre in Saudi Arabia, located close to the plant site, enabling localised support as well as fast response time.

Dr Frank Possmeier, Chief Business Development Officer, Taqa’s Generation business, said: “Taqa and its partners are pleased to partner with Mitsubishi Power to harness the efficiencies and benefits of its J-class gas turbine technology to drive operational excellence and sustainability in our new plant, which, once operational, will provide highly efficient power and steam for the Satorp Strategic Expansion petrochemical complex. Developing the most efficient and reliable utility projects is a priority for Taqa; as we look to offer best-in-class generation plants for our partners and build on our existing track record of success. We believe that the Najim Cogeneration Plant will exemplify a world-class facility once it is operational.”

Izumi Kai, Managing Executive Officer, Head of the Platform Business Division, Jera said: “Jera is excited to partner with Mitsubishi Power for the Satorp’s Strategic Expansion. This new cogeneration plant, based on advanced J-class gas turbine technology, is designed to optimise energy efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, we believe that the plant will ensure reliable and efficient power and steam generation, setting new standards in operational performance and sustainability.”

New milestone

Khalid Salem, President of Middle East & North Africa, Mitsubishi Power, said: "We are proud to partner with Taqa and Jera on this landmark project which will play a pivotal role in the kingdom’s ambition to fast track its economic growth and meet its decarbonisation goals, aligned with Saudi Vision 2030. Today heralds a new milestone in our journey of growth with Saudi Arabia. With the provision of Mitsubishi Power’s cutting edge CCGT technology that will be assembled for the first time locally in the kingdom, we are accelerating our ability to deliver clean, reliable and efficient power generation solutions that support our customers in powering the lives of communities in Saudi Arabia and across the region.”

With a rich heritage in Saudi Arabia spanning over fifty years, Mitsubishi Power works with key energy stakeholders including the Ministry of Energy, Saudi Aramco, the Saudi Electricity Company (SEC), and the Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC). The company began operations in Saudi Arabia with its first supply of boilers to Aramco in Abqaiq in the 1960s and has since been active in power projects with major utilities and industrial companies in the kingdom.

