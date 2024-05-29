ABU DHABI - The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) signed a pivotal collaborative agreement with the Technology Innovation Institute, to build 3D maps of the nation’s natural resources, a crucial step towards supporting sustainable development and the discovery of mineral resources and renewables such as geothermal energy.

The Technology Innovation Institute (TII) is a global scientific research centre and the applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC).

The objective is to enable the UAE Government to explore and use undiscovered renewable and mineral resources in accordance with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy, which outlines the nation’s ambitious journey towards net-zero. The programme will last up to five years and consist of multiple projects to discover UAE natural resources.

As part of the agreement, TII’s Directed Energy Research Centre (DERC), which is dedicated to advancing directed energy systems and technologies in the region, will play a pivotal role. Leveraging its expertise, TII will provide valuable support to MoEI, marking a significant stride in pursuing sustainable energy solutions.

Both entities will also cooperate to develop research and technical capacity in specific fields, including geology, mineral resources, and salt body distribution analysis.

Saif Ghubash, Assistant Under-Secretary for Petroleum, Gas, and Mineral Resources at MoEI, said that TII’s advanced research capabilities and the extensive geological expertise of MoEI are set to transform the landscape of mineral resources and renewable energy exploration.

Shahab Issa Abu Shahab, Director-General of ATRC, commented, “This partnership combines the exceptional expertise and innovative capabilities of TII and MoEI. Together we’re displaying a solid commitment to promoting the discovery of mineral resources and renewable energy, which paves the way for sustainable development.”

Dr. Najwa Aaraj, CEO of TII, stated that this collaboration with MoEI will significantly advance the UAE's mapping, exploration, and discovery of mineral resources and renewable energies, bringing the nation closer to its net-zero objectives.