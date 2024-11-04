Qatar Navigation (Milaha) has announced that its subsidiary, Halul Offshore Services Company, has secured a substantial EPCIC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation, and Commissioning) contract award for the New Fibre Link Project with North Oil Company (NOC).

Valued at over QAR262 million ($70 million), the project will significantly enhance connectivity and data transmission capabilities within the country's energy sector, said Milaha in its filing to Qatar Stock Exchange.

Under the terms of the agreement, Halul Offshore Services, a trusted leader in EPCIC services, will undertake the construction of a new fiber cable system from Al Kabaan to Ras Laffan and the Al-Shaheen oil field, it stated.

The 140-km cable will be installed using specialised equipment and subsea bridges. After installation, the cable will be buried and protected before being integrated with existing platform assets, it stated.

On the contract win, Group CEO Fahad bin Saad Al Qahtani said: "We are honored to have been selected by North Oil Company for this critical project. This contract aligns perfectly with our strategic objectives of expanding our services portfolio and contributing to Qatar's sustainable development."

"By delivering a state-of-the-art fiber optic cable system, we will support the digital transformation of the energy sector and enhance operational efficiency," stated Al Qahtani.

"This project will be supported by a team of skilled professionals and technical experts, furthering Milaha's commitment to local employment and skills development in several fields," he added.

