RABAT: Morocco's energy ministry ‍said on Monday ‍it has paused tenders launched last month ​for an LNG terminal and related gas pipeline projects, without ⁠giving details on the reasons for the suspension. The tender sought bids ⁠to build ‌an LNG terminal in the Nador West Med port on the Mediterranean coast and a ⁠pipeline linking it to an existing pipeline that allows Morocco to import LNG through Spanish terminals and supply two power plants.

It also covered a section ⁠that would connect the ​existing pipeline to industrial zones on the Atlantic coast in Mohammedia and Kenitra.

"Due ‍to new parameters and assumptions related to this project... the ministry ​of energy transition and sustainable development is postponing the receipt of applications and the opening of bids received as of today," the ministry said in a statement. Morocco is looking to expand its use of natural gas to diversify away from coal as it also accelerates its renewable energy plan, which aims for renewables to account for 52% ⁠of installed capacity by 2030, up ‌from 45% now.

The country's natural gas demand is expected to rise to 8 billion cubic metres in ‌2027 from ⁠around 1 bcm currently, according to ministry estimates. (Reporting by Ahmed ⁠Eljechtimi; Editing by Jan Harvey and Lincoln Feast.)