Methanex Egypt signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources to build on their partnership that started in 2018 to foster a solid base for process safety management (PSM) within Egypt’s oil, gas, and petrochemical sector, as per an emailed press release.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Petroleum Minister Karim Badawi during the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES 2025).

The MoU affirms Methanex Egypt’s commitment to promoting the integration of PSM within the oil, gas, and petrochemical sector.

It further enables the development and issuance of the industry’s 24 PSM standards and guidelines as part of the initial PSM MoU signed between the two parties in 2020 for the implementation of the Process Safety program.

“The new MoU brings us a step closer to our primary goal of saving lives through the adoption and application of PSM international best practices, guidelines and standards,” Mohamed Shindy, Methanex Egypt’s Managing Director, said.

