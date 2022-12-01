Saudi Arabia - Longi, one of the world's leading solar technology companies, said it has completed the delivery of 406MW of its bifacial Hi-MO 5 modules for Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Project, the world's most ambitious regenerative tourism project.

During an event to mark the on time delivery, Longi was joined by PowerChina Sepco III and local partners, all of whom played a role in the successful completion of the project.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman unveiled the initiative in July 2017, with the goal of attracting visitors to the Red Sea coast via a combination of luxury and ecotourism.

It is the world's most ambitious regenerative tourism project and, managed by the Red Sea Development Company (TDC), forms part of the Saudi Vision 2030 program.

Given the incorporation of the world's largest energy storage project currently under construction, it will have significant demonstration value once completed, serving as an important reference for future smart energy projects.

Longi VP Dennis She said: "Based on our respective market competitiveness and technical resources in the PV sector, we are all proud to be leading participants in this project, a key point for future collaboration."

"It is a significant step towards the kingdom's vision of achieving a 50% energy mix by 2030, a goal to which Longi will make every effort to contribute," She added.

