KUWAIT CITY: The Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) is planning to increase its fuel sales to the local market following a 2.7 percent decline in sales in the last fiscal year to 7,408,700,000 liters from 7,613,700,000 liters in the 2022/2023 fiscal year. According to informed sources, KNPC, as part of its efforts to boost fuel sales, is seeking to increase the number of mobile fuel stations from six to 15 between 2025 and 2026. Three new fixed-fuel stations will be constructed in the year 2025. There are plans to build another ten fixed stations in the 2025/2026 fiscal year.

KNPC has a plan to build 100 fuel stations and is currently working on obtaining the necessary approvals to move forward with it. However, the company’s ultimate goal is to construct more than 200 fuel stations by 2040. The implementation will be carried out in multiple stages, with priority given to new areas that lack fixed fuel stations. The focus will be on meeting the needs of new residential cities, and covering most residential, investment, and highway areas. The sources revealed that the company aims to increase the number of electric vehicle charging points at its fuel stations, with a target of reaching 600 charging points in the future.

