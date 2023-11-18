Jordan announced Thursday that it was dropping a planned deal with Israel to exchange solar energy for desalinated water, saying the Gaza war had made it unthinkable.

"The energy for water deal was supposed to have been done last month, but we are not going to sign it," Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told Qatar-based news channel Al Jazeera in an interview.

"Can you imagine a Jordanian minister sitting down with an Israeli minister to sign an agreement while Israel is killing our own in Gaza?" Safadi asked.

"What Israel is doing has created a climate of hatred in which there can be no normal peaceful relations."

The two countries signed a declaration of intent to exchange Jordanian solar energy for Israeli desalinated water in Dubai in November 2021 as part of an agreement brokered by the United States.

But nearly six weeks of unrelenting Israeli bombardment of Gaza in response to the shock attack by Palestinian militants on October 7 that killed more than 1,200 people have sparked a wave of anger in the kingdom.

Thousands have taken to the streets demanding the abrogation of its 1994 peace treaty with Israel and the closure of the Israeli embassy.