DUBAI - Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) and Eaton, a global intelligent power management company, today signed an agreement to build a new sustainable campus, bringing together Eaton's Dubai-based commercial, manufacturing, and support functions while providing capacity for growth in the future.

The project will extend Eaton's research, engineering, and manufacturing capacity and aim to significantly boost Dubai's capabilities in the advanced manufacturing of electrical and electronic components required to deliver safe and efficient power for several industries, including data centres, buildings, and solar energy.

The construction of the facility, covering more than 500,000 square feet, will begin in 2025 and is expected to be completed in 2026.

The manufacturing capability will be complemented by a new research and development (R&D) facility to house a state-of-the-art centre dedicated to sustainable manufacturing, power management, machine learning, AI, and other related fields.

The project will create approximately 700 jobs, ranging from high-skilled engineering roles to advanced manufacturing positions.

The campus will leverage sustainable technology and demonstrate how commercial and industrial buildings can play an important role in the energy transition. The manufacturing centre will be fully digitally enabled, using automation, analytics, and advanced robotics to enhance production processes, fully embracing Industry 4.0 principles. It will set a benchmark for sustainable buildings and advanced manufacturing in the region.

The signing ceremony took place at Jafza in Dubai, attended by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World; Craig Arnold, Chairman and CEO of Eaton, and senior management from both companies.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Bin Sulayem said that this strategic partnership with Eaton is a significant advancement in developing smart manufacturing facilities in Jafza, directly supporting Dubai's D33 strategy.

"We aim to further strengthen Dubai's standing as a global leader in high-tech and automated manufacturing. Once fully operational, the plant is expected to generate a substantial impact on the UAE's economy, contribute towards the transition to sustainable energy and provide valuable opportunities for young Emiratis," he added.