Saudi Arabia - Petro Rabigh and Honeywell have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore the deployment of Honeywell UOP’s naphtha-to-ethane-and-propane (NEP) technology.

The signing ceremony, held under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy, was sponsored by Eng Ahmed Al-Zahrani, Assistant Minister for Development and Excellence at the Ministry of Energy.

The non-binding MoU represents a significant milestone in leveraging advanced technologies to transform butane and naphtha into high-value feedstocks for light olefin production, such as ethylene and propylene, Honeywell said.

This collaboration aims to demonstrate and commercialise the innovative NEP technology, enhancing productivity, operational efficiency, and sustainability through the production of value-added petrochemical products from crude oil, it said.

The initiative aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to drive innovation in the energy sector, promote liquid-to-chemical (LTC) processes, and improve energy efficiency and economic resilience.

Petro Rabigh is the largest integrated refinery and petrochemical complex in Saudi Arabia, producing fuels and high-value petrochemical products. Honeywell has been a key player in the region for over 70 years, delivering cutting-edge solutions and actively contributing to the government’s vision of advancing technology adoption and development efforts.

