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Austrian oil and gas group OMV said it expected higher energy prices to more than offset disruptions to production and sales volumes caused by the war in the Middle East, a Reuters report said.
OMV recorded higher average energy prices in the first quarter of 2026, with the average price of natural gas rising by 17.8% compared to the fourth quarter.
Average realised crude oil price rose by nearly 20% quarter-on-quarter to $73.8 per barrel, the Vienna-based group said.
However, production fell to 288,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, down from 300,000 barrels in the previous quarter, the group said.
OMV said it expected interruptions to the flow of crude oil to reduce first-quarter earnings by roughly 100 million euros ($117 million) compared to the previous three months. It also flagged a further 150-million-euro hit to earnings mainly due to lower margins in its retail and commercial businesses, the report said.
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