RIYADH — The Green Riyadh Program implements water network projects with a total length of 1,350 km to irrigate 7.5 million trees in the Saudi capital.



Water network projects will transfer 1.7 million cubic meters per day of treated water to increase its use for irrigation purposes by 100%.



This comes with the aim of achieving sustainable irrigation of green spaces for Green Riyadh projects, in addition to development projects in the city.



Green Riyadh explained that the diameters of the main networks range from 1.2 to 2.4 meters, indicating that there are also sub-networks that connect all neighborhoods of Riyadh.



As for the implementation process, the project has been conducted in accordance to the latest technologies and practices to speed up the process in a way that ensures not affecting the traffic movement in Riyadh.



Green Riyadh are also dependent on the best technologies of irrigation via using a control and monitoring system to manage the irrigation water remotely.



This is due to it being one of the main enablers to achieve its goals that is based on the principle of sustainability in irrigation using 100% treated water, which confirms the commitment of the program to benefit from renewable resources.



A technical team was formed consisting of government agencies and the private sector, in order to speed up the coordination works, overcoming difficulties, and addressing the crisis linked with the implementation of the irrigation water networks.



The team was also formed in order to link the programs and plans with competent authorities in implementing the public facilities, which were made in coordination with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA), the Saudi Irrigation Organization, and with the National Water Company.



The water irrigation networks will be used in several of Riyadh's major projects, such as the projects of the Public Investment Funds (PIF), the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA), King Salman Park, Sports Boulevard, in addition to the King Abdulaziz Public Transport Project.



It is noteworthy that the Green Riyadh project is one of Riyadh's major 4 projects which Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has launched, within an initiative from the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman.



Green Riyadh aims to plant more than 7.5 million trees all over the Saudi capital, as well as increasing the vegetation cover to 9.1% from Riyadh's area, and to raise the per capita green area from 1.7 square meters to 28 square meters, equivalent to 16 times what it is now.



The program also seeks to improve the urban environment of Riyadh through afforestation in residential neighborhoods.



It also contributes to achieving one of the goals of the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) and the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which is planting 10 billion trees inside Saudi Arabia during the coming decades.

