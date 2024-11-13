German energy firm 2G Energy is pursuing partnerships with five Egyptian companies to launch projects in green hydrogen, biogas, and combined heat and power (CHP) systems, a company source told Al Arabiya Business.

He added that the company is currently negotiating with three companies for green hydrogen projects and two for biogas initiatives.

The source did not specify the exact investment amount intended for Egypt but emphasized the company’s willingness to engage with Egypt’s private sector as the government prioritizes hydrogen expansion within its broader energy strategy.

He noted that 2G Energy, which operates in 120 countries, has a flexible market entry approach, by either selling equipment directly to clients or forming partnerships with local entities.

The ongoing discussions include a proposed green hydrogen project in Suez, a biogas initiative, and a CHP project that would contribute to Egypt’s clean energy goalsز

