Muscat – Oman on Wednesday launched its third green hydrogen auction round for projects in Duqm, marking a new chapter in its strategy to become a leading global hub for green hydrogen production and export.

Designed and orchestrated by Hydrom, the third auction offers innovative and flexible opportunities for qualified developers to invest in Oman’s fast-growing hydrogen ecosystem and participate in building a competitive and scalable global green hydrogen economy.

Building on the success of previous auction rounds, the third auction round incorporates lessons learnt to optimise bidder participation and enhance competitiveness. A land block of up to 300 sq km has been offered in Duqm, inviting proposals for projects covering a minimum of 100 sq km, according to a statement released by Hydrom.

Bidders will have flexibility in defining their project footprint within the block, enabling tailored configurations that align with individual development strategies and market requirements. Bidders will benefit from an extended preparation period of nine months from the launch of the Request for Qualification (RFQ) to the bid submission deadline, providing ample time for comprehensive project planning.

The auction process commenced recently with the release of the Request for Qualifaction (RFQ). Qualified bidders will be invited to submit proposals in early 2026, with awards expected thereafter.

In addition to producing green hydrogen and its derivatives, developers may also explore the sale of surplus renewable electricity to the national grid, subject to regulatory approvals, maximising project value and integration into Oman’s wider energy transition framework.

Eng Abdulaziz Said al Shidhani, Managing Director of Hydrom, said, “Oman’s green hydrogen sector has moved from ambition to structured delivery. Through an integrated approach that combines land allocation, common-use infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, and export corridors, we are building an investment-ready ecosystem that enables scalable, bankable projects.”

“The strong market response to our earlier auctions reflects a growing demand for credible, delivery-focused solutions. With the third round, we are expanding this platform to create greater opportunities for a broader pool of serious developers, maintaining our commitment to meet global energy transition priorities,” he added.

Developers participating in the third round will benefit from Oman’s strong competitive advantages, including access to common-use infrastructure, a stable regulatory framework, and strategic proximity to key demand centres in Europe and Asia.

Oman’s comprehensive energy transition efforts also include the development of a dedicated 2,000-km hydrogen pipeline as well as the establishment of the world’s first liquid hydrogen export corridor linking Oman to the Netherlands and Germany and onwards to Europe.

Oman’s green hydrogen sector is a cornerstone of its commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and securing at least 30% of its power mix from renewables by 2030. To date, Oman has awarded eight large-scale green hydrogen projects in Duqm and Dhofar through two previous rounds, securing over $49bn in investment commitments targeting a combined production capacity of over 1mn tonnes per annum of green hydrogen by 2030.

These projects, powered by more than 30 GW of renewable energy, position Oman among the most advanced and investment-ready hydrogen ecosystems globally.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

