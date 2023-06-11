Grid Solutions, an integral part of the GE Vernova portfolio of energy businesses, said it has was awarded a contract by India's engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to supply 380 kV T155 gas-insulated substations (GIS) for the world’s largest utility-scale hydrogen plant in Saudi futuristic city NEOM.

The mega plant, to be located in Oxagon, the planned smart city within Neom, will be powered entirely by renewable energy (producing what is sometimes referred to as green hydrogen).

The NEOM Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC) aims to produce carbon-free hydrogen at the plant using solely wind and solar power to produce up to 600 tonnes per day by the end of 2026.

NGHC is a joint venture between Saudi utility project developer Acwa Power, global industrial gases leader Air Products and NEOM.

GE Grid Solutions and Larsen & Toubro have collaborated on several T&D projects in the past, including the successful installation and commissioning of a similar GIS model at another project in Saudi Arabia.

L&T had bagged the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract from NEOM to build a 2.2 GWac PV solar plant, a 1.65 GW wind generation balance of plant, and a 400 MWh battery energy storage system under the power elements package.

As per the deal, L&T will be building three 380 kV substations, 306 km of 380 kV overhead lines, and underground cables required for the kingdom’s electrical grid.

GE said its field-proven GIS design and the 1.5 breaker configuration will help ensure uninterrupted operation at the hydrogen plant and the wind and photovoltaic plants, which will produce captive energy for the plant.

GE’s switchgear will also support the primary grid by increasing power supply reliability, it stated.

Philippe Piron, President and CEO of GE Grid Solutions, said: "GE is proud to be part of the NEOM Green Hydrogen Project, the largest green hydrogen production facility in the world. We are committed to supporting KSA's ambitious National Renewable Energy Programme towards attaining an optimal generation mix as envisaged in its strategic vision for 2030."

As per the deal, GE will be responsible for the design, manufacturing, supply, and supervision of the installation and commissioning of the 92 bays of GIS for the plant. The equipment is being manufactured at Grid Solutions’ site in Aix-Les-Bains, France.

Eric Chaussin, Power Transmission Leader at GE Grid Solutions, said: "The NEOM Green Hydrogen Project marks a significant milestone in the kingdom’s transition towards a more sustainable and decarbonized future."

"We are excited about the innovative solutions we are delivering as part of this project that will help enable the efficient and reliable transmission and distribution of green hydrogen to power homes, businesses, and industries," added Chaussin.

