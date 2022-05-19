Saudi-based General Electric Saudi Advanced Turbines (Gesat) has secured a new contract to build three gas turbines at Saudi oil giant Aramco’s Tanajib oilfield, located 200 km north of Dammam in the kingdom’s Eastern Province, reported Arab News.

A joint venture between Saudi industrial investments firm Dussur and General Electric, Gesat said the deal was awarded by Korean group Samsung Engineering, which is responsible for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the project, stated the report

The project involves supplying three gas turbines with a total capacity of 900 megawatts of power, it added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).