Future buildings – that use new technologies to enable economical use of resources and create healthy spaces - have become a fast-growing trend around the world, said an expert.

This is especially due to increasing focus on climate change and its repercussions, resulting in an urgent need to create sustainable, safe and comfortable buildings. These buildings of the future represent a key transformation in the energy sector, and the beginning of working towards a net-zero carbon world, according to leading Saudi group Al Salem Johnson Controls.

As a pioneer in providing integrated solutions that incorporate HVAC equipment, fire and security systems, building management systems and controls, Al Salem Johnson Controls said it aims to revolutionise the future of buildings, helping companies meet their commitments to sustainability, and provide healthy spaces and rich experiences to its people, while also ensuring ample cost savings.

In traditional buildings, data, building technologies, and even basic building devices such as HVAC-R and security systems operate in isolation. In smart buildings, these are all linked together, with the help of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and IoT, maintaining an efficient and a comfortable environment for its occupants, it added.

Aiming to reinvent the buildings landscape, Al Salem Johnson Control’s OpenBlue Platform does precisely this by collecting building data from a wide range of internal and external sources, and storing it securely for use in a number of operations.

AI-powered data and technologies such as remote diagnosis, predictive maintenance, compliance monitoring, advanced risk assessments and more help extend the life of HVAC equipment, proactively manage security risks, and efficiently maintain a comfortable environment for building occupants.

These technologies also achieve sustainable business goals for building owners and businesses, by reducing energy usage, increasing productivity, creating safe, comfortable and robust environments that support artificial intelligence and enhance security.

In future buildings, the OpenBlue Platform facilitates energy efficiency by monitoring and predicting the energy consumption of the building or an equipment via dashboards and advanced analytics. This supports conservation plans to rationalize energy consumption.

Leveraging AI, the system is also able to predict, detect, and diagnose equipment malfunctions in buildings, including chillers, boilers, cooling towers, lighting devices, as well as improve equipment operations, and detect and treat wasted energy.

Another benefit of this technology is that it helps future buildings make efficient use of the space through detailed analysis of the usage patterns of occupants, thereby helping owners and facility managers make smarter decisions about space use and leasing.

Maher Mousa, Executive Director of Engineering Products, Sustainability Policy and Energy Efficiency, said: "Al Salem Johnson Controls is incorporating new building technologies to create a sustainable ecosystem, in line with Vision 2030. We are focused on improving building management, including air conditioning, and refrigeration, to give its occupants access to a more healthy, productive, and safe environment, while also improving energy use and reducing operational costs."

"Future buildings are investments that can maintain their value. They are also essential spaces for working and living," Mousa added.

Recent developments in the medical world show that we are entering a new era of healthcare, which includes smart hospitals providing integrated health services and digital diagnosis. These hospitals take care of patient needs by integrating patient data, building systems, and technologies.

