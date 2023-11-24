Riyadh: The World Energy Council has announced Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as the official host of the 27th World Energy Congress to be held 26-29 October 2026.



The Congress will take place at the Riyadh Front Centre, strategically located in the vibrant heart of the capital and at the centre of one of the world’s most important energy regions.



The award follows a highly competitive bidding process open to all the Council’s 70+ national member committees representing more than 3,000 organisations across the entire energy ecosystem.



The World Energy Congress, the world’s most prestigious, inclusive and influential energy event, has helped drive energy transitions forward for more than a century by bringing together stakeholders representing energy interests from all corners of the world.



“Saudi Arabia is pleased to have been awarded the opportunity to host the 2026 World Energy Congress at this important moment in global energy. As a century-old gathering, the World Energy Congress holds a special place in the calendars of world energy leaders. It brings together the full range of stakeholders from energy producers through to consumers and all points in-between, as the Kingdom strives to achieve the sustainability objectives of Vision 2030. Congress participants can expect a world class Congress accompanied by a warm Saudi welcome.” said Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy and Chairman of the Saudi Arabia member committee.



“Saudi Arabia's competitive bid clearly showcased their strategic vision for the World Energy Congress experience which includes strong institutional and government support” said Dr Mike Howard, Chair of the World Energy Council Officers Council. “The 27th World Energy Congress will celebrate the heritage of the event with Saudi Arabia’s strategic vision for the future of energy in today’s changing world”.



Bringing together 150+ C-suite speakers, 250+ speakers and 70+ Ministers, and 7000+ international energy stakeholders, the World Energy Congress unifies sectors, geographies, and systems to generate a more equitable energy transition.



“Congratulations to Saudi Arabia for their successful bid to host the 2026 World Energy Congress,” said Dr Angela Wilkinson, Secretary General and CEO of the World Energy Council. “Energy transitions are too important to be left to the energy sector alone.



Collaborations are required across all energy interests and that is where the Congress excels. The World Energy Council’s global community, combined with the Kingdom’s visionary leadership, will ensure that the 27th World Energy Congress will compel world energy leadership in making faster, fairer and more far-reaching energy transitions emerge.”



Saudi Arabia will officially become host of the World Energy Congress following the upcoming 26th World Energy Congress, taking place in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. Saudi Arabia will host a country pavilion at this prestigious event. Following the April 2024 World Energy Congress, the Congress will move to a two-year cycle.



Find out more about the World Energy Congress at www.worldenergycongress.org.