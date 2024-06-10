UAE – Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) has signed an agreement with MIE Events to launch the Middle East Electric Vehicle Show (MEEVS) in 2025, aiming to be the largest exhibition for the industry in the region.

Over 100 global brands are expected to participate showcasing the latest electric, hydrogen and hybrid vehicles, as well as electric bike models and transport solutions, according to the press release.

The show will feature vehicle components, charging services and integrated renewable solutions.

The signing was attended by CEO of ECS, Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, and Chairman of MIE, David Wang.

Al Midfa said the partnership supports the UAE’s net-zero goals by 2050 and aims to accelerate EV adoption in local markets. It underscores the centre’s commitment to specialised exhibitions bringing regional audiences the latest technologies.

Wang praised Expo Sharjah’s role in providing a platform for EV manufacturers, suppliers, investors and experts to discuss and display innovations.

