DUBAI - Keit Kasemets, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Climate of Estonia and Head of the Estonian Delegation to the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28), described the current edition of the climate summit as one of protecting the world from climate damage.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of COP28 in Dubai, Kasemets said that his country has participated in several sessions encouraging climate support, noting that Estonia's plan targets producing electricity from 100 percent clean sources by 2050.

He then explained that his country is distinguished by its initiative to convert rotten wood residue into natural elements. It is one of the world's leading exporters of wood used to build homes, pointing out that Estonia's message to the world during COP28 focuses on climate action being based on real actions and not words.

According to Keit Kasemets, Estonia’s commitment to sustainable development and environmental protection is evident in implementing several innovative projects. These include the conversion of oil shale ash into zero-emission calcium carbonate and asphalt production from wood residues.

The head of the Estonian delegation highlighted his country's efforts to share achievements, innovations, and commitments in sustainable development and the green transition on the global stage during COP28.

"Estonia is showcasing several innovative green technology solutions during COP28 to confirm its pioneering role in this field. It is also highlighting its leading initiatives through three pillars: the dual transition, waste as a resource, and climate-resilient cities of the future,” he noted.