Bahrain's Electricity & Water Authority (EWA) has announced that Energoprojekt Entel, an international consultant specialising in engineering, design and project management services with headquarters in Belgrade, Serbia, has emerged as the lowest bidder - with a price of BD998,800 ($2.63 million) - for its new 66kV substations project.

The other consultants in the race are Electricite de France (with BD2.08 million); Ireland's Esbi Engineering and Facility Management (with BD1.55 million) and Canadian group SNC-Lavalin with (BD1.54 million), said EWA in its tender notification.

The project scope includes implementation of the technical and engineering studies, defining the detailed scope of the project, preparing technical specifications and engineering designs as well as preparing the tender documents necessary for the implementation of the project.

According to EWA, the winning consultant's role will also include qualifying the appropriate contractors, conducting tenders and evaluating offers as well as supervision of the contractors during the project implementation phase.

The project is set for launch soon and is likely to be completed in the next five years.

